Guitar Tabs & Chords: Bollywood Hindi Songs for Android

By GreenGallery Free

Developer's Description

By GreenGallery

In Guitar Tabs & Chords: Bollywood Hindi Songs application, you will learn both single string and multiple string guitar tabs of most popular old and new Hindi Bollywood songs and also chords of famous Hindi songs. You will also learn chords for those songs so that you can play song on guitar very easily.

For beginner guitarist, single string tabs are the first choice to play songs on guitar. This application provides you all those single string tabs to practice some famous Bollywood or english songs and learn playing guitar very easily.

This application provides Multiple string tabs and chords of many hindi songs for both the beginners and professionals.

With the help of search option you can find single string tabs and chords of Bollywood songs.

Procedure First listen the song carefully and then try to play that song on guitar with the help of given tabs & chords.

Basic features of our Application :

Smooth UI Experience

Search and find tabs or chords of song

You can play songs

Learn Many Chords

Single string tabs[e-string]

Multiple string tabs

Chords for Hindi songs

Explained in detail with full lyrics

Application is accessible offline.

Buy Guitars and its accessories

Contact (E-mail) greengalleryapps@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.4

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 5.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

