X

Guitar Scales & Patterns for Android

By Vladimir Demirev $3.49

Developer's Description

By Vladimir Demirev

I've created this app as a scales reference for myself, while learning the guitar, I hope you find it useful too :)

What it does:

- shows scales and modes

- scale box pattern highlighting

- simple metronome

- scale harmonized triads

- supports custom tuning guitar and bass

- "left-hand" option.

- plays notes on touch

Contains 40+ scales like:

Minor Pentatonic

Natural Minor

Blues

Blues Minor Ext

Dorian Mode

Locrian Mode

Phrygian Mode

Phrygian Dominant

Harmonic Minor

Major Pentatonic

Major

Blues Major

Blues Major Ext

Lydian Mode

Mixolydian Mode

Susp. Pentatonic

Dom. Pentatonic

Jazz Melodic Minor

Phrygian 6

Lydian Augmented

Lydian Dominant

Mixolydian b6

Locrian #2

Altered

Bebop Minor

Bebop Major

Bebop Dominant

Double Harmonic

Whole Half Dmn.

Half Whole Dmn.

Hungarian Minor

Hungarian Major

8-tone Spanish

Persian

Arabian

Chinese

Japanese

Hirajoshi

Iwato

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.52

General

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 1.52

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping