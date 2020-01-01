I've created this app as a scales reference for myself, while learning the guitar, I hope you find it useful too :)

What it does:

- shows scales and modes

- scale box pattern highlighting

- simple metronome

- scale harmonized triads

- supports custom tuning guitar and bass

- "left-hand" option.

- plays notes on touch

Contains 40+ scales like:

Minor Pentatonic

Natural Minor

Blues

Blues Minor Ext

Dorian Mode

Locrian Mode

Phrygian Mode

Phrygian Dominant

Harmonic Minor

Major Pentatonic

Major

Blues Major

Blues Major Ext

Lydian Mode

Mixolydian Mode

Susp. Pentatonic

Dom. Pentatonic

Jazz Melodic Minor

Phrygian 6

Lydian Augmented

Lydian Dominant

Mixolydian b6

Locrian #2

Altered

Bebop Minor

Bebop Major

Bebop Dominant

Double Harmonic

Whole Half Dmn.

Half Whole Dmn.

Hungarian Minor

Hungarian Major

8-tone Spanish

Persian

Arabian

Chinese

Japanese

Hirajoshi

Iwato