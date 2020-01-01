I've created this app as a scales reference for myself, while learning the guitar, I hope you find it useful too :)
What it does:
- shows scales and modes
- scale box pattern highlighting
- simple metronome
- scale harmonized triads
- supports custom tuning guitar and bass
- "left-hand" option.
- plays notes on touch
Contains 40+ scales like:
Minor Pentatonic
Natural Minor
Blues
Blues Minor Ext
Dorian Mode
Locrian Mode
Phrygian Mode
Phrygian Dominant
Harmonic Minor
Major Pentatonic
Major
Blues Major
Blues Major Ext
Lydian Mode
Mixolydian Mode
Susp. Pentatonic
Dom. Pentatonic
Jazz Melodic Minor
Phrygian 6
Lydian Augmented
Lydian Dominant
Mixolydian b6
Locrian #2
Altered
Bebop Minor
Bebop Major
Bebop Dominant
Double Harmonic
Whole Half Dmn.
Half Whole Dmn.
Hungarian Minor
Hungarian Major
8-tone Spanish
Persian
Arabian
Chinese
Japanese
Hirajoshi
Iwato
