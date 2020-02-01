GuitarPlus is more than just a guitar playing app.

Do you need a friend to make a backing track for you so that you can solo on it. This app does it for you.

Did you forget to bring your guitar to your favorite camping spot! No worries, you can create chords with arpeggios and various strumming patterns.

Arrange chords and create your favorite backing track, start soloing immediately with an add-on piano.

A smart keyboard is also added for composing your own music. Just select a chord progressions and the keyboard will modify itself according to the chord.

How to compose your own melody with smart piano

1 - Go to chord progression list and choose one that vibes with your mood.

2 - Go to settings and set the tempo.

3 - In the same menu select our smart piano.

3 - Go to the main screen and select the style, Reggie or may be a romantic arpeggio...

4 - As the backing track flows, start playing the smart piano. Even if you do not know how to play piano, smart piano will do it for you. Any key you will press will be a perfect note with respect to the backing track.

GuitarPlus app features

A two octave double keyboard piano

All major chords

Various strumming patterns

Arpeggios

Keyboard can be configured as a guitar or a piano

Separate volume controls for chords and keyboard

Tempo control for arpeggios and strumming patterns

Easy and smart user interface

Available Chord Progressions

C major: I - V - vi - IV

G major: I - V - vi - IV

A minor: i - VII - iv - i

E minor: i - VII - iv - i

Am - G - F - E

G major: I - IV - I - V

C major: I - IV - I - V

G major: I - vi - IV - V

C major: I - vi - IV - V

G major: I - vi - ii - V

C major: I - vi - ii - V

E minor: i - VII - VI - VII

A minor: i - VII - VI - VII

E minor: i - VII - VI - V7

A minor: i - VII - VI - V7