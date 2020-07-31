Join or Sign In

Guide for Talking Tom's Hero Dash 2020 for Android

By Karlskoga Free

Developer's Description

By Karlskoga

Guide Talking Tom HeroDash Walkthrough With attractive appearance and easy navigation to use, there is a step by step guide that show you how to play Talking Tom Hero-Dash.

Talking Tom and friends have become supercharged, and they are ready to save the day! Talking Tom Hero Dash is a new Talking Tom endless runner where the titular cat and his trusty partner Talking Angela don their superhero masks.

If you like play talking tom hero dash you can download this apk because I have been make tom hero dash walkthrough apk for you, only for talking tom fans. You need download this tom hero dash talking guide now, read and follow this guide for talking tom hero dash game 2020, i believe you can to be good player in the word.

Attentions :

This apk not game, but Talking tom hero dash guide. This apk Is not authorized or created by the application creator.

*Disclaimer

All the information and images in this app are under common creative license and the credit goes to their respective owners. These images are not endorsed by any of the prospective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored..

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
