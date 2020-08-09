Join or Sign In

Guide for SonyLiv tv - Live TV Shows & Movies Tips for Android

By Games Mania App Free

Developer's Description

By Games Mania App

Guide for Sonyliv is a free application, gives you all tips and Information You need About Sonyliv app.

We have always been at the forefront of story-telling and entertaining loyal viewers across the Globe with New Shows, Movies and Events.

Guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's Video-on-demand service and will deliver a world class viewing experience.

Guide and Tips Sony LIV is Entertainment... Jab Aap Chahein, wherever, whenever... You can also re- LIV the Classics and travel back in time to watch the 1st ever episode of your favorite Sony Television shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Aahat, CID, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Crime Patrol, Office Office and a lot more.

To enhance your viewing experience, we have 4 engaging features on Sony LIV Guides and Tips..

We have used multi-bitrate video streaming to give you better quality videos based on your connection speed.

You can download the application absolutely FREE! And that's not all, you can view all our recent shows and Classics absolutely FREE without any subscription Fees for a limited time only.

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows; Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Bengali in addition to live cricket, republic tv, other sports. TV gives live scores and the latest updating free streaming of videos and video highlights.

If you follow this guide you will get all kind of videos Tips.

NOTES:-

This is not an official application. This is just a guide and not the official app and we have no relation with the official app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

