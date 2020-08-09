Guide for SonyLIV is a free application, gives you all tips and Information You need About SonyLIV app.

Guide for Sony LIV - Welcome to videos from your favorite Sony Entertainment Network channels - Sony, SAB and MAX!

We have always been at the forefront of story-telling and entertaining loyal viewers across the Globe with New Shows, Movies and Events.

Guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's Video-on-demand service and will deliver a world class viewing experience.

Guide and Tips Sony LIV is Entertainment... Jab Aap Chahein, wherever, whenever... You can also re- LIV the Classics and travel back in time to watch the 1st ever episode of your favorite Sony Television shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Aahat, CID, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Crime Patrol, Office Office and a lot more.

NEW - Now watch shorter duration episodes/videos called "Quickisodes". Snack on shorter Comedy and Thriller genre shows.

To enhance your viewing experience, we have 4 engaging features on Sony LIV Guides and Tips..

We have used multi-bitrate video streaming to give you better quality videos based on your connection speed.

You can download the application absolutely FREE! And that's not all, you can view all our recent shows and Classics absolutely FREE without any subscription Fees for a limited time only.

General

SonyLIV is the pioneer in the OTT space with LIVE streaming that ensures viewers get the best entertainment in real-time. You can watch Live channels streaming of sony network such as Sony SET, Sony SAB, Sony Marathi, AXN, Sony Aath, Sony PAL, Sony MAX, Sony PIX, Sony WAH, Sony YAY and Sony TEN in a wide variety of SonyLIV originals, Live TV shows, Live News, popular Indian TV shows, latest movies, latest TV shows, Hindi TV serials and watch movies whenever and wherever you want.

This application shows an start-to-end guide about SonyLIV such as subscription rates, available shows, programme schedules and FAQs etc.

With SonyLIV, the best entertainment is a guarantee. You will get to watch the best shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, KBC, CID, Band Baja Bandh Darwaja, Super Dancer 3, Comedy Circus, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Patiala Babes, Bhakarwadi, Crime Patrol, Kaun Banega Crorepati and even get access to register for KBC

App features

Full guide on how-to-use

Small size (<2MB)

Faster performance

Note:

This is not an official application,.This is just a guide and not the official app and we have no relation with the official app.