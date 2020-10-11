SonLIV is the pioneer in the OTT space with LIVE streaming that ensures viewers get the best entertainment in real-time. You can watch Live channels streaming of son network such as Son SET, Son SAB, Son Marathi, AXN, Sony Aath, Son PAL, Son MAX, Son PIX, Son WAH, Son YAY and Son TEN in a wide variety of SonLIV originals, Live TV shows, Live News, popular Indian TV shows, latest movies, latest TV shows, Hindi TV serials and watch movies whenever and wherever you want.

This application shows a start-to-end guide about SonLIV such as subscription rates, available shows, program schedules, and FAQs, etc.

App features

Full guide on how-to-use

Small size (<2MB)

Faster performance

Disclaimer

This is not an official and/or affiliated application from Son or its network. Contents in the app is collected from various source of internet and made by complying intellectual property rights. If any violation found, don't hesitate to contact the developer for additional clarification.