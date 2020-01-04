Fortnite Guide is a free video tutorial app that covers both basic and advanced techniques, strategies to help you improve and win in season X of Fortnite Battle Royale. The application covers a variety of topics ranging from building techniques and box fighting plays to effective movement and battle royale strategy. Whether you're a newcomer trying to earn your first victory royale or a veteran trying to qualify for the next world cup, get Fortnite Guide today and learn some new tricks you can show off on the battle royale island!

APP FEATURES

- Interface divides the guide into 3 categories: building, gun skill, and game sense.

- Each category has subcategories under it that not only makes it easier to find what you are looking to improve at but also allows you to explore new skills to learn.

- Application rates the video content by difficulty (easy, medium, or hard), making it easy for players of all skill levels to differentiate between videos and locates ones that are ideal for them.

VIDEO CONTENT

- Covers both mechanical skills as well as tips and tricks to help you improve your game sense by working on skills such as positioning, awareness, and more.

- Tips in the video are first showcased on the creative island followed by in-game examples.

- Includes both self-made gameplay as well as clips from professional Fortnite players such as Nickmercs, SypherPK, Tfue, FaZe Sway, and more!

- Accessible for players regardless of platform i.e. PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, and Mobile players can all benefit from the tutorials presented in the app.

Thank you for your time. Download the app, and embark on your journey to becoming a Fortnite god!

FEEDBACK - Want us to add a new video covering a specific building technique? Have any complaints regarding the app interface? Send in your feedback! We love listening to feedback from users, and will do our best to conduct regular updates and come up with new, exciting features.

FEEDBACK FORM - https://tinyurl.com/y524j5gz

DISCLAIMER - This is an unofficial application and has no affiliation with Epic Games.

LEGAL NOTICE - Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite and the Fortnite logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. All rights reserved.