Fate/Grand Order is an online, free-to-play Japanese role-playing mobile game.

The game is based on Type-Moon's Fate/stay night franchise and was released in Japan.

Fate/Grand Order is a turn-based tactical RPG. The player takes the role of "Master" and commands a group of individuals called "Servants", who are typically historical, literary, and mythological figures from various cultures. The player commands a party composed of up to 6 Servants in each battle, 3 active members and 3 reserve members.

In each turn, the player is given a set of 5 Command Cards and may use up to 3 of them in a turn to attack. Each Servant has 5 cards the player may use; the cards for all the Servants on the field are shuffled and dealt to the player each turn. The cards have three types: Buster (a heavy attack), Arts (a medium attack that charges a gauge for the Servant's "Noble Phantasm"), and Quick (a light attack that generates Critical Stars that increase the probability of critical hits next turn)

