Guide for Fate/Grand Order for Android

By TMG TECH Free

Developer's Description

By TMG TECH

Fate/Grand Order is an online, free-to-play Japanese role-playing mobile game.

The game is based on Type-Moon's Fate/stay night franchise and was released in Japan.

Fate/Grand Order is a turn-based tactical RPG. The player takes the role of "Master" and commands a group of individuals called "Servants", who are typically historical, literary, and mythological figures from various cultures. The player commands a party composed of up to 6 Servants in each battle, 3 active members and 3 reserve members.

In each turn, the player is given a set of 5 Command Cards and may use up to 3 of them in a turn to attack. Each Servant has 5 cards the player may use; the cards for all the Servants on the field are shuffled and dealt to the player each turn. The cards have three types: Buster (a heavy attack), Arts (a medium attack that charges a gauge for the Servant's "Noble Phantasm"), and Quick (a light attack that generates Critical Stars that increase the probability of critical hits next turn)

If you are struggling with how to start in the game this guide is made for you!

This app is just for informational purposes and doesn't acquire asking for any user permissions.

- Provide information about weapons & techniques

- Provide tips & tricks

- Guide for FGO

- Provide easy advancement routes

Read more by installing the app on your phone and get a free Guide for your Adventure.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.1

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 8.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

