Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Guide for Beat Blade: Dash Dance tricks & cheats for Android

By Classified Ventures Free

Developer's Description

By Classified Ventures

Beat Blade: Dash Dance guide: Tips tricks & cheats

Beat Blade: Dash Dance is a free-to-play rhythm game featuring a whole host of popular songs, with new ones being added all the time. It is certainly true that rhythm games can be tough, especially on the harder difficulties, and if you havent played the genre before. Beat Blade is one of those rhythm games you can play a little each day, enjoying a song you might particularly like, while also getting used to its mechanics. In this guide, weve got some Beat Blade: Dash Dance tips, tricks, and cheats, to help you get the most out of your rhythm game experience.

Please download and enjoy the guide. Also if you enjoy using the app you can share with your friends and family

For any questions contact support at: playmusicvideodownload@gmail.com

Our privacy policy: https://sites.google.com/view/beat-blade-dash-dance-guidetip

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now