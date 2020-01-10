The definitive guide for Assassin's Creed Odyssey!
All collectibles and secrets and more !!
Features:
- Five specific sections
- Ainigmata Ostraka
- Tombs
- Hunting beast
- Mythical creatures
- Updates and videos of the other secrets and enigmas!
An application for anyone demanding hardcore gamer!
All in a simple and lightweight application!
Fully compatible with all iPhone with iOS 8.0 minimum!
Now you're ready to discover the world of Assassin's Creed Odyseey!
* this is an unofficial application
