This course will help you to learn how to make a podcast that makes an impression on your listeners. No matter if you want to make a podcast that is audio or video, here you will find valuable tips & tricks on how to use Anchor podcast maker & editor app.

Exceptional guide if you concern yourself as a podcast addict. Turn your passion into something that others will love to listen to!

First of all, we have to make clear what exactly is a podcast. It is a collection of on-demand electronic sound files that often concentrate on a particular topic or style. Podcasts can be accessed on-line through a computer, tablet computer, or mobile phone, and downloaded and installed so that they can be listened to at any moment.

Audiences can listen to podcasts in the car, at work, at home, exercising, or anywhere they please utilizing headphones or audio speakers. Also, listeners can be immediately upgraded to brand-new episodes in a podcast by registering for their picked podcast.

Lessons available in this course and guide for Anchor podcast maker & editor app:

What is a podcast?

Getting started with Podcasts

Pros and Cons - Try using Anchor for your Podcast

Tips & Tricks for beginners

Anchor and alternatives comparison

Few tips & tricks on how to make a podcast that catches attention:

Buy a high-quality microphone - Having the best possible recording devices will certainly save you tons of time and difficulty when it's time to edit your sound.

Get a specialized podcasting web hosting - When you go live, it is necessary that your podcast host can handle the transmission capacity.

Ask your listeners to subscribe and leave a testimonial - Prior to the end of each episode, constantly inform your listeners to subscribe and also leave a testimonial if they liked the episode.

Be yourself - One of the most important things. When you do it with passion, your listeners will recognize it and engage easier with your content.

Beyond Anchor, we also analyzed other podcast maker & editor apps, so every podcast addict will be able to find what he needs to make a podcast.

Download this course and learn how to turn your passion into an effective podcast and earn listeners! Find out useful tips & tricks!