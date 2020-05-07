X

Guide & Tricks - Best tips for Free Fire 2020 for Android

By Tamhid.Inc Free

Developer's Description

By Tamhid.Inc

Are you a Free Fire fan and want to learn all about the game?

Unofficial guide totally free, super complete of Garena's Free Fire game. This Battlegrounds is about a battle of survival in the purest Royale style on mobile devices. If you have already downloaded the game, now you are ready to be the best player among all your friends and the whole world.

Download today the most complete guide that exists, with the tips and advice that will take you to the next level. Get to be the only survivor.

"Guide & Tricks | Best tips for Free Fire" is only to help gamer in guide in game

This app is NOT a cheat or hack to get free diamonds in free fire.

DISCLAIMER / NOTICE Legal

1. Unofficial Guide Free-Fire Tricks application complies with the United States copyright law "fair use."

2. All content and all copyrights in this application are owned by each copyright holder.

3. This application is made by fans of free games to help other players win the game and this is not a game and this is not an official application.

4. The images in this application are collected from videos, if we violate copyright, let us know and we will immediately delete them.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
