Guide Shopping Made Fun for Wish Buy & Sell Tips for Android

By OTfW Studio Free

Developer's Description

By OTfW Studio

Wish app free, fast and secure. Wish - shopping made fun save your time and give you pleasure. Find any deals that come to your mind. This app will become popular all over the world. This app makes shopping easy and convenient all around the world. Major features of this application:

Shop high quality goods with one click.

Buy things from different parts of the world.

Search goods you need within a second.

Get things at home.

Add products to your favourite.

Create new ratings.

Select categories.

Get things in a mention time.

Follow sales.

Each day get list of new products.

Buy things in lower prices.

Wish local - buy & sell goods anytime, anywhere. Just download the app on your android install and start to use. Wish online shopping app will be your best choice. This app is available to everyone and has very simple usage. Everyone who have already used this app are satisfied. Enjoy exclusive offers. So get the best products at the best prices. Find some of your favourite products through this app. As you can get anything from clothing, shoes and accessories, electronics, baby care items and so on. Even if you dont get product, your money will be returned. Once using the app you will want to use it again and again.

Disclaimer:

This application is not the original. Download for your pleasure for free and have fun.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

