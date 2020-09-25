A comprehensive guide on how to use Doublicat which is now renamed to Reface.

It is the #1 Face Swap App in the Google Play store and many users are using it with great success. It creates hyper-realistic face swap videos & gifs with just one selfie.

In this Guide for Refaced with doublicat app you will learn how to have fun and amaze your friends by swapping your face to celebrities or movie characters or sharing personalized gif memes and videos to messengers and social media.

You will learn how Doublicat now known as Reface uses state of the art face swap AI/ML technology.

