Guide Reface : face swap videos & doublicat for Android

By Muhammad Iqbal Free

Developer's Description

A comprehensive guide on how to use Doublicat which is now renamed to Reface.

It is the #1 Face Swap App in the Google Play store and many users are using it with great success. It creates hyper-realistic face swap videos & gifs with just one selfie.

In this Guide for Refaced with doublicat app you will learn how to have fun and amaze your friends by swapping your face to celebrities or movie characters or sharing personalized gif memes and videos to messengers and social media.

You will learn how Doublicat now known as Reface uses state of the art face swap AI/ML technology.

DISCLAIMER:

Free reface guide is only an unofficial guide.This app is only a guide, and it is not an official app.This app is not affiliated to the official reface app in any way.

This app doesn't affiliate with reface. This app is pure intentionally for entertainment from fans.

The content present in this application comes from and available in public domains. We don't claim rights on any content in this application. All rights reserved to the owners of these contents

This application complies with the United States Copyright Act for Fair Use. If you feel there is a direct violation of copyright or trademark violation that does not follow our Fair Use Guidelines, please contact us via email address.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
