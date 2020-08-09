Join or Sign In

Guide For SonyLIV - TV Shows & Movies 2020 for Android

By Argen LLC Demo Free

Developer's Description

By Argen LLC Demo

SonyLIV is the pioneer in the OTT space with LIVE streaming that ensures viewers get the best entertainment in real-time. You can watch Live channels streaming of sony network such as Sony SET, Sony SAB, Sony Marathi, AXN, Sony Aath, Sony PAL, Sony MAX, Sony PIX, Sony WAH, Sony YAY and Sony TEN in a wide variety of SonyLIV originals, Live TV shows, Live News, popular Indian TV shows, latest movies, latest TV shows, Hindi TV serials and watch movies whenever and wherever you want.

This application shows an start-to-end guide about SonyLIV such as subscription rates, available shows, programme schedules and FAQs etc.

App features

* Guide for SonyLIV is a free application, gives you all tips and Information You need About SonyLIV app.

* Guide for Sony LIV - Welcome to videos from your favorite Sony Entertainment Network channels - Sony, SAB and MAX!

* We have always been at the forefront of story-telling and entertaining loyal viewers across the Globe with New Shows, Movies and Events.

* Guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's Video-on-demand service and will deliver a world class viewing experience.

* Full guide on how-to-use

* Small size (<2MB)

* Faster performance

Disclaimer

This is not an official and/or affiliated application from Sony or its network. Contents in the app is collected from various source of internet and made by complying intellectual property rights. If any violation found, don't hesitate to contact developer for additional clarification.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
