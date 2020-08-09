Guide for SonyLIV is a free application, gives you all tips and Information You need About SonyLIV app.

Guide for Sony LIV : Welcome to videos from your favorite Sony Entertainment Network channels - Sony, SAB and MAX!

We have always been at the forefront of story-telling and entertaining loyal viewers across the Globe with New Shows, Movies and Events.

Guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's Video-on-demand service and will deliver a world class viewing experience.

Guide and Tips Sony LIV is Entertainment. Jab Aap Chahein, wherever, whenever, You can also re- LIV the Classics and travel back in time to watch the 1st ever episode of your favorite Sony Television shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Aahat, CID, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Crime Patrol, Office Office and a lot more.

NEW - Now watch shorter duration episodes/videos called "Quickisodes". Snack on shorter Comedy and Thriller genre shows.

To enhance your viewing experience, we have 4 engaging features on Sony LIV Guides and Tips.

We have used multi-bitrate video streaming to give you better quality videos based on your connection speed.

You can download the application absolutely FREE! And that's not all, you can view all our recent shows and Classics absolutely FREE without any subscription Fees for a limited time only.

Disclaimer NOTE :-

This is the guid app for users, our company does not have any relation with hotstar.co.in or any other one.We just created this guide to assist users of the app to know the app rules and the way it is used. This app complies with all Copyright law guidelines of "fair use". If you feel that there is a direct copyright or trademark violation that doesn't follow within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us.