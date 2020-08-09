* SonyLIV is the pioneer in the OTT space with LIVE streaming that ensures viewers get the best entertainment in real-time. You can watch Live channels streaming of sony network such as Sony SET, Sony SAB, Sony Marathi, AXN, Sony Aath, Sony PAL, Sony MAX, Sony PIX, Sony WAH, Sony YAY and Sony TEN in a wide variety of SonyLIV originals, Live TV shows, Live News, popular Indian TV shows, latest movies, latest TV shows, Hindi TV serials and watch movies whenever and wherever you want.

* This application shows an start-to-end guide about SonyLIV such as subscription rates, available shows, programme schedules and FAQs etc.

* With SonyLIV, the best entertainment is a guarantee. You will get to watch the best shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, KBC, CID, Band Baja Bandh Darwaja, Super Dancer 3, Comedy Circus, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Patiala Babes, Bhakarwadi, Crime Patrol, Kaun Banega Crorepati and even get access to register for KBC.

* We have used multi-bitrate video streaming to give you better quality videos based on your connection speed.

* You can download the application absolutely FREE! And that's not all, you can view all our recent shows and Classics absolutely FREE without any subscription Fees for a limited time only.

Note:

This is not an official application,.This is just a guide and not the official app and we have no relation with the official app.