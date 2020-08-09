Guide for SonyLIV - Live TV Channels & Shows Tips

- Guide for SonyLIV is a free application, gives you all tips and Information You need About the SonyLIV app.

- Guide for Sony LIV - Welcome to videos from your favorite Sony Entertainment Network channels - Sony, SAB, and MAX!

- We have always been at the forefront of story-telling and entertaining loyal viewers across the Globe with New Shows, Movies and Events.

- Guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's Video-on-demand service and will deliver a world-class viewing experience.

- This application shows a start-to-end guide about SonyLIV such as subscription rates, available shows, program schedules, and FAQs, etc.

- With SonyLIV, the best entertainment is a guarantee. You will get to watch the best shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, KBC, CID, Band Baja Bandh Darwaja, Super Dancer 3, Comedy Circus, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Patiala Babes, Bhakarwadi, Crime Patrol, Kaun Banega Crorepati and even get access to register for KBC

App features

- Full guide on how-to-use

- Small size (<3MB)

- Faster performance

- Simple UI

- We have used multi-bitrate video streaming to give you better quality videos based on your connection speed.

- You can download the application absolutely FREE! And that's not all, you can view all our recent shows and Classics absolutely FREE without any subscription fees for a limited time only.

Note:

This is not an official application,.This is just a guide and not the official app and we have no relation with the official app.