Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Guide For SonyLIV - Live TV Shows & Movies Tips for Android

By Social App Free

Developer's Description

By Social App

Guide for Sony LIV is a free application, gives you all tips and Information.

Guide for Sony LIV - Welcome to videos from your favorite Sony Entertainment Network channels - Sony, SAB and MAX! We have always been at the forefront of story-telling and entertaining loyal viewers across the Globe with New Shows, Movies and Events.

The guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's video-on-demand service and will provide world class viewing experience.

Guide and Tips Sony LIV is Entertainment... Jab Aap Chahein, wherever, whenever... You can also re- LIV the Classics and travel back in time to watch the 1st ever episode of your favorite Sony Television shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Aahat, CID, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Crime Patrol, Office Office and You will get to watch the best shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, KBC, CID, Band Baja Bandh Darwaja, Super Dancer 3, Comedy Circus, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Patiala Babes, Bhakarwadi, Crime Patrol, Kaun Banega Crorepati and even get access to register for KBC and a lot more.

This app shows initial guide about SonyLive such as subscription rate, available shows, program schedule and FAQs etc.

App features

A complete guide on how to use it

Fast operation

Simple UI & Small size (<2MB)

Note:

This is not an official application. This is just a guide, not the official facial application and we have nothing to do with the facial application.

This App is available at Free of cost and Download free for Android and enjoy.

........ Thank you .......

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now