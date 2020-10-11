Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Guide For SonyLIV - Live TV Shows & Movies Tip for Android

By VFX Magical Video Maker Free

Developer's Description

By VFX Magical Video Maker

Guide for SonyLIV is a free application, gives you all tips and Information You need About SonyLIV app.

Guide for Sony LIV - Welcome to videos from your favorite Sony Entertainment Network channels - Sony, SAB and MAX!

We have always been at the forefront of story-telling and entertaining loyal viewers across the Globe with New Shows, Movies and Events.

Guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's Video-on-demand service and will deliver a world class viewing experience.

Guide and Tips Sony LIV is Entertainment... Jab Aap Chahein, wherever, whenever... You can also re- LIV the Classics and travel back in time to watch the 1st ever episode of your favorite Sony Television shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Aahat, CID, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Crime Patrol, Office Office and a lot more.

Note:

This is not an official application. This is just a guide and not the official app and we have no relation with the official app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now