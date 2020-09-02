Join or Sign In

Guess What's the Place? for Android

By Androidslide Free

Whats the place we are looking for?

Travel around the world with beautiful place puzzles.

Watch a beautiful hand painted photo and guess which place it is. Now test how many countries and cities you can recognize with Guess What's the Place.

PURE, INSTANT FUN

Free, No Registration required. Super easy to get started. Enjoy the puzzle fun immediately.

CAN YOU GUESS THEM ALL?

Worlds most famous and beautiful places are available. Can you guess them all?

CONTINUOUS UPDATES, EVERLASTING FUN

Hand-painted images offer you the perfect visual enjoyment. Continuous version updates always add new place puzzles for players. Your fun never ends with Guess What's the Place!

PLAY WITH FRIENDS

Stuck in one puzzle? You can share it on Facebook to ask your friends for help.

Or post pics you have solved to let your friends guess. Challenge them to see who knows more places!

Start with 4 x 2 free hints!

What's new in version 1.0.8

Release September 2, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

