Guess Gym Equipment quiz - all cardio & fitness for Android

By Play terific Free

Developer's Description

By Play terific

Can you guess all the gym instruments kept at gym from basic equipment to cardio & advanced equipments

Great gym quiz: guess the instruments features:

1. Guess all the gym instruments, basic to advanced

2. More than 10+ levels

3. Multiple levels of instruments difficulties (Easy, Medium, and Hard)

4. Share your best scores with your friends on any social media

5. Beat the best time of your friends and set new records

6. Fast and easy to play the guess the gym instruments

7. Play the guessing game in Offline or Online mode

8. No need of internet or Wi-Fi in offline mode

9. Increase and test your gym and fitness knowledge

One visit to your local public/private gym and it's as if you've entered the Matrix, dozens of exercise machines roam the venue, and you're not so sure if you're the One prophesied to conquer them all.

We've put together this quiz for gym equipment to set you free from the unknown and expand your fitness horizons. This guide will help you put together an effective and informed workout

*** Examining the Most Common Gym Equipment ***

Abdominal Bench

Barbells

Bench Press

Cables and Pulleys

Calf Machine

Dipping Bars

Dumb Bells

Foam Roller

Hack Squat Machine

Hammer Strength Machine

Hyper Extension Bench

Incline Bench Press

Kettle Bells

Lat Pulldown Machine

Leg Abduction Machine

Pec Deck Machine

Preacher Bench

Pull Up Bar

Smith Machine

Squat Rack

Stability Ball

Wall Ball

and lots more to guess in this gym instruments quiz

The good thing is, that once you learn the names and types of the workout equipment out there, you will be liberated from the initial shock and intimidation. The more you learn, the more you suppress the fears of using the wrong machine or being laughed at.

You're All Set for the Gym Equipment Master Now!

Using this quiz you will now be able to confidently identify the name of workout machines in the gym,

We hope you found this gym equipment quiz handy and we hope you'll use it in your journey through fitness. As always, let us know if we've omitted something you feel should definitely be in here!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.3.1z

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 8.3.1z

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
