X

Guess Emoji Quiz & Free Puzzle Games Of Emoticons for iOS

By ershadur rahman talukder Free

Developer's Description

By ershadur rahman talukder

Love emojis? Now its time to guess the emoji!

Are you ready for hundreds of emoji puzzles? Can you beat all puzzles?

- Simple, instant fun!

No Registration required. Super easy to get started. Enjoy the puzzle fun immediately.

- Addictive, big fun!

What are the cute emoji icons saying? Can you guess the answer? Hundreds of emoji puzzles are waiting. Join the game now!

- Continuous updates, everlasting fun!

Well-designed puzzles provide you great fun. Continuous version updates always add new puzzles for players. Your fun never ends!

- Play with friends, shared fun!

Stuck in one puzzle? You can share it on Facebook to ask your friends for help.

Or post puzzles you have solved to let your friends guess. Challenge them to see who can recognize more emojis!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 27, 2020
Date Added February 27, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping