What Grows Where?

At the Grow&Tell App and Website, citizen gardeners and farmers like you are helping answer this question: What plant varieties grow best where? There are thousands of varieties or cultivars of vegetables, flowers, and fruits. Right now, we are just focusing on vegetables. The more information citizen gardeners enter, the better idea we have of which varieties are most productive in which locations. Your zone and your microclimate play a big role in the success of specific varieties in your area. In addition to having you share how productive a certain variety is, we want to know how you would rate its taste and how reliable is its performance from year to year.

Variety trials were once limited to Agriculture Experiment farms or commercial farms which may be far away from where you live. Thats why its important to report what grows well in your neck of the woods. Not only will you help other gardeners and farmers be successful, youll also generate your own garden journal that will be invaluable in the future for you.

View ratings and reviews: Anyone is welcome to view variety ratings and production data without creating a profile. If you find it useful, we hope you will contribute your findings to the site to make it even better!

Acknowledgements

The Grow&Tell App and Website was created by Heidi Rader, Extension Agent at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

In 2005 a Cornell University team created the citizen science project Vegetable Varieties for Gardeners (VVfG). Project leader Lori Brewer, Senior Extension Associate, Section of Horticulture at Cornell is partnering with the Grow&Tell App and Website to build on the information gathered from citizen scientists via VVfG.

Geisel Software developed the software and graphics for the Grow&Tell App and Website.

The Grow&Tell App and Website was created with funding from eXtension Foundation as a part of the 2015 Innovation Fund granting program. Awards were made recognizing innovative projects proposed by eXtension Foundation premium member organizations. The eXtension Foundation is a non-profit organization and a part of the Cooperative Extension System.