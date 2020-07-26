Join or Sign In

Group Discussion Topics & Tips for Android

By Approids Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Approids Tech

Group Discussions (GD) are the most important part and round for any selection criteria in the organizations. There are several categories from which the candidates get topics in their GD Round. Most of the candidates do not speak due to the lack on the ideas on the Topic. So Here is the application to solve this problem. This application is going to help different people in the interviews. This Application is also good for posting your thoughts on the topics. There are some points to be practiced before facing a Group Discussion i.e. Group Discussion Tips. We have added a lot of tips.

Features:--

** Several Categories for the Topics i.e.

** General Interest

** Social Topics

** Education

** Creative Topics

** Management

** Sports

** Politics

** Economics

** About 200 topics

** Each topic has at least 15 different answers

** Search topics based on any keyword.

** Add Your Answers.

** Copy The Answers.

** Share Topics

** Save Answers and Topics for offline readings.

** List of Latest Topics in the front.

** Several Tips Categories. i.e.

** Tips

** Do's and Dont's

** FAQ's

** Mistakes

** Phrases

** Skills

** How to face.

** There are several topics under above categories.

** GD Tips works offline. Internet is required for topics.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

