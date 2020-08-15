Join or Sign In

Grooming: styling & shaving for Android

By Philips Consumer Lifestyle Free

Developer's Description

By Philips Consumer Lifestyle

Beard preview & styling advice

Wondering how to shape your beard or maintain your current beard style, or what's the best way to grow a handlebar mustache or a goatee? The grooming app provides photo-realistic previews of beard styles, salon-quality styling recommendations and personalized shaving advice straight from the experts.

Grooming app features:

Photo-realistic previews of beards and mustaches

Professional style advice - beard and mustache recommendations just for you

Personalized shaving advice, tailored to your beard and skin

Comprehensive how-to section with expert tips, tricks and tutorial videos

Extensive gallery of beard style information for ultimate inspiration

Interactive product guide to help you explore our new products

Style Advice

Curious what you'd look like with a different beard style? Try over twenty different beards or mustaches with the Photo-Realistic Style Preview feature or check out professional recommendations to see which style would suit you best. Our state-of-the-art algorithm, designed with professional barbers and international style experts, shows you the best facial hair styles for you based on your facial features, beard growth and lifestyle preferences.

Shaving Guide

Do a quick assessment of the hair growth and skin sensitivity across your cheeks, jawline, mouth and neck, and let the Grooming app provide you with customized expert shaving advice based on your face, beard and skin characteristics. The Shaving Guide also comes with comprehensive how-to videos and shaving tips and tricks.

New tips, videos and trends

Get the latest styling trends, tips and tricks to stay up to date.

For more information about the Philips Grooming app:

http://www.philips.com/groomingapp

For more information about the conditions of use of the Philips Grooming app:

https://www.philips.com/c-dam/b2c/support/Conditions_of_Use_%28Apple%29_Grooming_App_USA.pdf

Love our app or have ideas of how we could improve it? Please take a moment to write a review on the Play Store!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.12.1

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 3.12.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
