Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Gronda - Jobs & Skills for F&B Professionals for Android

By Gronda Free

Developer's Description

By Gronda

Gronda is an award-winning app for passionate chefs, waiters, sommeliers, baristas and all other hospitality professionals. Gronda gives you the unique opportunity to network, to advance your career and to share inspiration with everybody who works in hospitality. Christian Bau (3 Michelin-stars), Thomas Bhner (3 Michelin-stars), Marcel Ribis (Head Sommelier), Johann Lafer (TV-Chef) and many more stars of the industry are already part of the network.

WHY YOU SHOULD USE GRONDA

GET INSPIRATION & KNOWLEDGE: Get inspired by the best hospitality professionals, and get insights into the most recent and vital trends of the industry.

ADVANCE YOUR CAREER: Define your dream job, and show off your work experience on your profile. Afterward, you can apply to a vast number of jobs inside the appquick and easy.

CONNECT WITH OTHERS: Find friends, colleagues and other exciting individuals in the industry, and stay up to date on their current experiences and ideas.

RECEIVE JOB OFFERS: Finally, companies will actively get in contact with you not the other way around. Receive job offers from the best and most renowned companies, and reply to them with a single click of a button.

FIND THE BEST EMPLOYERS: Get insights into the work environment of the best hospitality employers. Check out the profiles of people working at your dream company, and get behind-the-scenes insights into their work-life and their creations.

SHOWCASE YOUR WORK: Show off your skills to the world! Create stories of your most exciting creations and ideas while sharing your knowledge and becoming an innovator within your field of work.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.27.3

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 4.27.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now