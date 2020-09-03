Join or Sign In

Grizzly VPN - Unlimited Free VPN & WiFi Security for Android

By Grizzly VPN Free

Developer's Description

By Grizzly VPN

Grizzly VPN is a fast turbo app that produces VPN free unlimited internet access, secure VPN connection and proxy service in one click, without any additional configurations, so you can use hotspot Internet in a safe and anonymous manner. Internet is readily available around the globe with billions of users. Nevertheless, the security and safety of Internet connection still remains important and Grizzly VPN Unlimited is the most suitable tool for that. This powerful app is able to encrypt Internet connection to make you and your online activities absolutely invisible to third parties. As result, you receive a reliable and safe Internet browsing experience.

Grizzly VPN has established a global network including Europe, USA and Asia, and continuously expands its presence in other countries as well. Feel free to select the proxy server in a country that you want and start surfing just in one click.

The following section includes advantages of Grizzly VPN

Absolutely Free Of Charge (VPN free version includes ads)

No need for registration

Details and user activity logs are not saved

High Speed and no limitations in use

Simple interface with one-click connection

Security

Subscriptions are available for 1, 3, 6, and 12 months. Besides that, you can also apply for Premium Version, which includes the following advantages:

No ads

Unlimited time of one session

Higher connection speed

More servers

Download Grizzly VPN to ensure smooth, safe and pleasant Internet browsing experience that will ensure your privacy and remain your reliable assistant at all times.

VPN-related Information

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) establishes a private network connection across a public network, which provides users with ability to receive and send data via public or shared networks, while their devices appear to be connected directly to a private network. Likewise, applications operating with VPN connection, can have a full functionality, security, as well as management system of private network.

Meantime, individual users of Internet can secure all their transactions with help of VPN, as well as bypass various geo-restrictions and censorships, while keeping personal identity and location safe and unrevealed. Certain Internet websites block access to known VPN servers in order to avoid any bypass of geo-restrictions.

Even though VPNs are unable to provide absolutely anonymous online connections, they still can improve users security and privacy. VPNs generally provide authenticated remote access only via tunnelling protocols as well as encryption techniques to prevent any possible disclosure of private data and information.

Hotspot VPN uses mobile virtual private networks, while keeping VPN endpoint not connected to a single IP address, but roaming through diversified networks, like cellular carriers data networks or various access points of Wi-Fi. Mobile VPNs have a wide application in public safety by providing law enforcement officers with access to important applications, like computer-assisted dispatch as well as databases of criminals etc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.6

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.3.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
