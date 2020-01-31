Once Upon a time .

When the grandmother or the grandfather reads a fairy tale, the evil witch in the fairy tale of Hnsel and Gretel can already flow a few tears. The ancients remember their childhood. Yes the grandchild can with this app also without grandma and grandpa the wonderful fairy tales.

... and if they have not died, they still live today.

The app "Tales" uses 24 fairy tales of the most beautiful radio play versions from the collection of the brothers Grimm. The wonderful story of Ali Baba and the 40 robbers and Aladin and the miracle lamp are at the beginning

Fairy tale includes:

1. Aladin und die Wunderlampe

2. Ali Baba und die vierzig Ruber

3. Aschenputtel

4. Brderchen und Schwesterchen

5. Daumesdick

6. Das tapfere Schneiderlein

7. Der Froschknig

8. Der gestiefelte Kater

9. Der Hase und der Igel

10. Der kleine Hwelmann

11. Der Wolf und die sieben Geisslein

12. Die Bremer Stadtmusikanten

13. Die sieben Schwaben

14.Die Prinzessin auf der Erbse

15.Die Wichtelmnnchen

16.Dornrschen

17.Frau Holle

18.Hans im Glck

19.Hnsel und Gretel

20.Knig Drosselbart

21.Rotkpchen

22.Rumpelstilzchen

23.Schneeweisschen und Rosenrot

24.Schneewittchen

25.Tischlein deck dich

26.Vom Fischer und seiner Frau

