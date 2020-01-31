Once Upon a time .
When the grandmother or the grandfather reads a fairy tale, the evil witch in the fairy tale of Hnsel and Gretel can already flow a few tears. The ancients remember their childhood. Yes the grandchild can with this app also without grandma and grandpa the wonderful fairy tales.
... and if they have not died, they still live today.
The app "Tales" uses 24 fairy tales of the most beautiful radio play versions from the collection of the brothers Grimm. The wonderful story of Ali Baba and the 40 robbers and Aladin and the miracle lamp are at the beginning
Fairy tale includes:
1. Aladin und die Wunderlampe
2. Ali Baba und die vierzig Ruber
3. Aschenputtel
4. Brderchen und Schwesterchen
5. Daumesdick
6. Das tapfere Schneiderlein
7. Der Froschknig
8. Der gestiefelte Kater
9. Der Hase und der Igel
10. Der kleine Hwelmann
11. Der Wolf und die sieben Geisslein
12. Die Bremer Stadtmusikanten
13. Die sieben Schwaben
14.Die Prinzessin auf der Erbse
15.Die Wichtelmnnchen
16.Dornrschen
17.Frau Holle
18.Hans im Glck
19.Hnsel und Gretel
20.Knig Drosselbart
21.Rotkpchen
22.Rumpelstilzchen
23.Schneeweisschen und Rosenrot
24.Schneewittchen
25.Tischlein deck dich
26.Vom Fischer und seiner Frau
