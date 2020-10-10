Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The Greenwood MFRC/CRFM app connects you to your Canadian Armed Forces community. This app is designed for on-the-go defence team families and will help you to stay up to date with all of the GMFRC's programs and services. By using this app you will have 24/7 access at your fingertips to:
- the latest GMFRC monthly calendar / newsletter
- news and updates
- notifications about GMFRC closures
- essential checklists for navigating military life including deployments, employment, postings, mental health, and more
- online program registration
- a full list of GMFRC services and staff contacts
- filter events and services to meet your family's unique needs