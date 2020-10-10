Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Greenwood MFRC/CRFM for iOS

By Greenwood Military Family Resource Centre Free

Developer's Description

By Greenwood Military Family Resource Centre

The Greenwood MFRC/CRFM app connects you to your Canadian Armed Forces community. This app is designed for on-the-go defence team families and will help you to stay up to date with all of the GMFRC's programs and services. By using this app you will have 24/7 access at your fingertips to:

- the latest GMFRC monthly calendar / newsletter

- news and updates

- notifications about GMFRC closures

- essential checklists for navigating military life including deployments, employment, postings, mental health, and more

- online program registration

- a full list of GMFRC services and staff contacts

- filter events and services to meet your family's unique needs

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blue Letter Bible

Free
PLEASE NOTE: If you are running the BLB app on an Apple device that is using iOS 6.1 or older and are experiencing restriction issues with BLB...
iOS
Blue Letter Bible

Google Mobile App for iPhone

Free
Search Google easily with text, your voice, or your camera.
iOS
Google Mobile App for iPhone

Dictionary Offline Free

Free
A truly offline dictionaries app allows you to browse up to 66 dictionaries for multi-language word definition and translation WITHOUT INTERNET CONNECTION.
iOS
Dictionary Offline Free

Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

$2.99
2017 solar eclipse ready.
iOS
Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now