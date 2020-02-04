GreenChoice analyzes food products' impact on your health and the planet to help you make the best choices for you and your family. Search + scan to compare GreenScore ratings and detailed product insights. Track your personal nutrition and sustainability, plus get tips to improve.

Search or Scan Barcodes: Over 90,000 food & beverage products from the U.S. are in our database. Compare product GreenScore ratings and prices to discover the best choices for you.

GreenScore: A comprehensive food rating, plus easy-to-understand insights evaluate the nutritional value, processing, food safety, and environmental footprint of products.

Personalized Recommendations: Weight the four values categories of the GreenScore to get product recommendations based on what you care about most when shopping for groceries.

Dietary Filters: Pick from 20+ diets and allergies to filter out the noise and get dietary warnings when a product conflicts with your preferences.

Personal GreenScore: See how your purchases rank for nutrition, processing, food safety and environmental footprint. Get suggestions to help you improve.

My Nutrition & Sustainability Stats: Scan your grocery receipts to track your weekly nutrients, food additives, carbon footprint, and more!

Shopping Lists: Save your favorite products to make grocery shopping quicker and easier.

Join a Movement: The GreenChoice community includes thousands of shoppers working to make the best choices for their families and the planet each week. Every product you buy has an impact.

Earn Rewards: Earn points for the products you buy and redeem them for rewards like a grocery store gift card, free personal training, yoga class, fitness apparel, and more!

HEALTH & SUSTAINABILITY CATEGORIES:

1. Nutrition - evaluates food and beverages for macro and micro nutrients:

1.a. Protein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Calcium, Iron, Dietary Fibers, Saturated Fats, Trans Fat, Cholesterol, Added Sodium, and Added Sugars

2. Processing - evaluates food and beverages for:

2.a. Manufacturing Methods, Natural Additives, and Artificial Additives

3. Food Safety - evaluates food and beverages for:

3.a. Toxic Additives, Antibiotics, Hormones, Pesticides, Mercury, and Environmental Toxins

4. Environment - evaluates food and beverages for:

4.a. Carbon Footprint and Water Footprint

DIET FILTERS: Gluten Free, Kosher, No Added Sugar, Paleo, Pescatarian, Vegan, Vegetarian

ALLERGY FILTERS: Almond, Corn, Dairy, Egg, Fish, Gluten, Lactose, Melon, Milk, Peanut, Sesame, Shellfish, Soy, Tomato, Tree Nuts, Wheat

GROCERY STORES WE COVER:

1. Whole Foods Market

2. Target Grocery

3. Walmart Grocery

4. Kroger

5. Hannaford Supermarket

6. Wegmans Food Markets

7. Harris Teeter Supermarkets

8. King Soopers

No Sponsored Content: There is no sponsored content on GreenChoice. For more info about how we handle conflicts of interest, please refer to our FAQ (in the app and on our website).

*HELP US: Please let us know if there is any way we can improve the app for you! You can reach us at community@greenchoicenow.com or 617-855-9025; were real people trying to do our best. (:

GreenChoice is a public benefit corp working to empower consumers to purchase food that is healthy for them and the planet. By doing this GreenChoice aims to create healthier, more just, and sustainable world. Visit GreenChoiceNow.com for more info!