This Is Not A Official App Of Kalia Yojana Scheme.

This App Use The Official Link Of The Kalia Scheme, And This Is illegal. But This App Contains Some Link And Text Of Kalia Yojana Official Link, Because Of More People Don't Know The Kalia Portal Link, Means How To Check Beneficiary List And How To Apply Forms, But Many People Search The Kalia App In Play Store. So I Make To Help People.

1.KALIA scheme is a package for farmers welfare. KALIA stands for Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation. This scheme has been launched by Odisha Government to accelerate Agricultural Prosperity and reduce poverty in the State.

2.Small and marginal farmers, landless Agricultural households, vulnerable Agricultural households, landless Agricultural laborers, and sharecroppers (Actual cultivators) all growth are eligible under different components of scheme. Total of 50 lakh families will be covered under the scheme

3.A small farmer is a cultivator who owns 1 hectare (2.5 acres) to 2 hectares (5 acres) of Agricultural land. A marginal farmer is a farmer who owns less than 1 hectare of Agricultural land.

4.Financial assistance of Rs.25,000/- per farm family over five seasons will be provided to small and marginal farmers so that farmers can purchase inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and use assistance towards labor and other investments. This scheme is implemented from the current Rabi Season 2018-19 onwards.

Yes, Financial Assistance of Rs.12500/-will be provided to each landless Agricultural Household for Agricultural allied activities like for small goat rearing unit, mini-layer unit, duckery units, fishery kits for fisherman, mushroom cultivation and bee-keeping, etc. This will particularly benefit to SC & ST population of our State.

Yes, the vulnerable cultivators/landless agricultural laborers will get financial assistance of Rs. 10,000/- per family per year to enable them to take care of their sustenance. The vulnerable cultivator/landless Agricultural Laborers who are in old age, having disability/ disease and are vulnerable for any other reason

7-Life insurance cover of Rs. 2.00 lakh at a very nominal premium of Rs.330/- will be provided to all savings bank account holders of age between 18-50 years. The government of Odisha will bear farmers share of the annual premiums of Rs.165/-.

Personal accident cover of Rs.2.00 lakh at a very nominal annual premium of Rs.12/- for all savings bank account holders aged between 18-50 years. Out of Rs.12/- towards premium, Rs.6/- is the farmers share, which will be borne by the Govt. of Odisha.

In respect of the above beneficiary whose age is between 51-70 years, the entire amount of Rs.12/- towards annual premium will be borne by Govt. of Odisha.

Yes, Crop loan up to Rs.50,000/- will be provided at 0% interest from the Kharif Season of the year 2019.