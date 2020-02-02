X

Breaking Greece News in English Today + Greek Radio at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get the latest News from Greece including updates on its economy, refugee situation, banking, technology and much more. Individual news sections dedicated to top cities/Greek islands Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras, Piraeus, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos and others will keep you informed about local happenings there. There is also a business section to keep you up to date on the top Greek companies Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank, Hellenic Petroleum, Hellenic Telecom plus others. Several streaming Greek music radio stations are provided, but please note that they are not in English.

Main features include:

* Latest Greek & Athens News in English now plus local news updates from top cities/islands Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras, Piraeus, Heraklion, Larissa, Peristeri, Volos, Santorini, Mykonos & Corfu

* News on major Greek companies

* Informative and interesting travel/food videos about Greece

* Streaming Greece Radio stations

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines

Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version (a separate app in the App Store) which provides the following advantages vs this Free edition:

* No in-app ads

* Additional Greece News per section

* Notifications take you directly to the article

* Additional cities/island coverage including Meteora, Olympia, Delphi, Rhodes, Ioannina, Chania, Chalcis and more

* 6 additional Greek streaming music radio stations + Support for Background Audio Play (the audio keeps playing even when the app goes into the background or the device sleeps)

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
