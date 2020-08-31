Enjoy thousands of the best rock songs all time. Rock n roll your soul by listening music on this app. This application is very simple and easy to use and contains hundreds of the best rock songs songs from the greatest artists.

Features of this application

- There are thousands of 80s nostalgic and classic songs

- attractive design and easy to use

- Slowrock songs, Slowrock music, Classic rock songs, Classic rock music

- Low data usage

- High quality audio

- Search & bookmark your favorite 80s songs

- create unlimited playlists

- Request a song that doesn't exist yet

- 20 different color themes

- minigame puzzles

- sleeping time

- many genres such as slowrock, blues, jazz, rock, reggae and more

FAQ

- this application can only be run online

- You cannot download songs from this application at all

- The song's copyright is entirely owned by the songwriter, musician and music label concerned.