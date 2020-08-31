Join or Sign In

Greatest Rock Songs & Music for Android

By listeningradio Free

Developer's Description

By listeningradio

Enjoy thousands of the best rock songs all time. Rock n roll your soul by listening music on this app. This application is very simple and easy to use and contains hundreds of the best rock songs songs from the greatest artists.

Features of this application

- There are thousands of 80s nostalgic and classic songs

- attractive design and easy to use

- Slowrock songs, Slowrock music, Classic rock songs, Classic rock music

- Low data usage

- High quality audio

- Search & bookmark your favorite 80s songs

- create unlimited playlists

- Request a song that doesn't exist yet

- 20 different color themes

- minigame puzzles

- sleeping time

- many genres such as slowrock, blues, jazz, rock, reggae and more

FAQ

- this application can only be run online

- You cannot download songs from this application at all

- The song's copyright is entirely owned by the songwriter, musician and music label concerned.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.5

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 5.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
