The best 60's music application for your smartphone, tablet, or any device with Android operating system.
Features:
Enjoy 60's music in high quality.
Low data usage.
Modern and friendly design, easy navigation therefore, we will find all 60's music easily.
Top Artists, all the best of your favorite artists.
Shuffle and repeat menu.
Share the best 60's songs with your friends, on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus ...
Song List:
Fun Fun Fun - Beach Boys
Stand by Me - Ben E King
Blowin' in the Wind - Bob Dylan
Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Monster Mash - Bobby Boris Pickett & the Crypt-Kickers
Tossin' and Turnin' - Bobby Lewis
Do You Love Me - Contours
Sunshine of Your Love - Cream
White Room - Cream
Bad Moon Rising - CCR
Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Space Oddity - David Bowie
April - Deep Purple
Are You Lonesome Tonight? - Elvis Presley
Can't Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley
It's Now or Never - Elvis Presley
Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley
Kiss Me Quick - Elvis Presley
Everybody Loves a Clown - Gary Lewis and the Playboys
River Deep, Mountain High - Ike & Tina Turner
Ball and Chain - Janis Joplin
Piece of My Heart - Janis Joplin
Somebody to Love - Jefferson Airplane
White Rabbit - Jefferson Airplane
Are You Experienced? - Jimi Hendrix
Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix
Voodoo Child - Jimi Hendrix
If You Want To Be Happy For The Rest Of Your Life - Jimmy Soul
A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
Ring of Fire - Johnny Cash
Dazed and Confused - Led Zeppelin
Heartbreaker - Led Zeppelin
Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
It's My Party - Lesley Gore
Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows - Lesley Gore
I've Told Ev'ry Little Star - Linda Scott
I Will Follow Him - Little Peggy March
What a Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
I Heard It Through the Grapevine - Marvin Gaye
Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
You Only Live Twice - Nancy Sinatra
Summer Wine - Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
Crazy - Patsy Cline
Theme from "A Summer Place" - Percy Faith
Astronomy Domine - Pink Floyd
A Whiter Shade of Pale - Procol Harum
A Change is Gonna Come - Sam Cooke
Goldfinger - Shirley Bassey
Mrs Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel
Born to Be Wild - Steppenwolf
Magic Carpet Ride - Steppenwolf
Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In - 5th Dimension
The House of the Rising Sun - The Animals
Sugar, Sugar - The Archies
Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys
Wouldn't it Be Nice - The Beach Boys
A Day in the Life - The Beatles
All You Need is Love - The Beatles
Can't Buy Me Love - The Beatles
Eleanor Rigby - The Beatles
Helter Skelter - The Beatles
Here Comes the Sun - The Beatles
Hey Jude - The Beatles
I Want to Hold Your Hand - The Beatles
In My Life - The Beatles
Let It Be - The Beatles
Something - The Beatles
Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles
Twist and Shout - The Beatles
While My Guitar Gently Weeps - The Beatles
Yesterday - The Beatles
Mr. Tambourine Man - The Byrds
Turn! Turn! Turn! - The Byrds
Light My Fire - The Doors
People Are Strange - The Doors
The End - The Doors
These Eyes - The Guess Who
I Want You Back - The Jackson 5
All Along the Watchtower - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Waterloo Sunset - The Kinks
You Really Got Me - The Kinks
California Dreamin - The Mamas and the Papas
I'm a Believer - The Monkees
Groovin' - The Rascals
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
Gimme Shelter - The Rolling Stones
Paint It Black - The Rolling Stones
Ruby Tuesday - The Rolling Stones
Sympathy for the Devil - The Rolling Stones
Be My Baby - The Ronettes
I'm a Man - The Spencer Davis Group
Happy Together - The Turtles
Baba O'Riley - The Who
My Generation - The Who
Pinball Wizard - The Who
and MANY MORE....
Disclaimer:
- All contain used in this app are copyright to their respective owners and usage falls within the fair usage guideliness.
- No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the image/logos/names/songs will be honored.