Gray's Atlas of Anatomy Pro (No Ads) for Android

By SEStudio $1.99

Developer's Description

By SEStudio

Gray's Anatomy - No Ads version

Human Anatomy Atlas offers thousands of models to help understand and communicate how the human body looks and works--and includes textbook-level definitions.

+) Features:

- No Ads version

- You can use this app offline, do not need internet and 3G connection.

- Simple, easy interface

- You can press next and back to view other image

- You can zoom in/out to view larger image

- Find images quickly with search tool

+) Anatomy Systems:

- Skeletal System

- Muscular System

- Nervous System

- Cardiovascular System

- Respiratory System

- Digestive System

- Endocrine System

- Urinary System

- Reproductive System

- Lymphatic System

- Integumentary System

- Sensory System

+) Anatomy Position:

- Skeletal System

- Head Position

- Neck Position

- Upper Limb

- Back Position

- Thorax Position

- Abdomen Position

- Pelvis and Perineum position

+) Medical Quiz - Anatomy Quiz

- Liver Quiz

- Glasgow Coma Scale Quiz

- Cardiac Quiz

- Diabetes Quiz

- First Aid Quiz

- Pathology Quiz

If you like this app. Please RATE for us 5 star. Thanks for using this application!

