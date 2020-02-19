X

Gravity's Reign for iOS

By Borne Proud Inc Free

By Borne Proud Inc

The classic gravity simulator returns for iOS.

Curve the bullet. Hit your mark.

The board is filled with gravitational obstacles, it's up to use them to your advantage! In Gravity's Reign, you curve your projectiles, slingshot them with the power of multiple gravity sources to hit your target. Simply point, and shoot, and curve your projectile to the destruction of your opponent.

PROCEDURAL LEVELS: No level is ever the same, with infinite levels of increasing difficulty, play an ever more complex game that never repeats.

SINGLE PLAYER OR HEAD TO HEAD: If you get tired of the endless variety of single player, challenge a friend to a match, and see who truly understands n-body geometry!

2017-2018 Borne Proud Inc. All rights reserved.

What's new in version 1.1.0

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

