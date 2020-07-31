Gravity Island is a charming, enchanting 2D platform game that is easy for people of all ages to play, but difficult to master. Gravity Island offers an unrivaled adventureare you coming along?

Press quotes:

The shortness of each level means you can pick up Gravity Island for a quick five minute session, while the challenging and well-designed levels should hook puzzle fans for a lengthy commute. Editorial staff at https://recombu.com

Features:

- Meet Shiro, an unbelievably cute adventurer

- Loveable, charming 2D platform game

- 80 levels, each with a unique style

- Explore four diverse worlds

- The fantastic soundtrack will carry you away

- Avoid traps and dangers by using magical powers that enable Shiro to walk on walls and ceilings

Shiro is an unbelievably cute, cuddly creature that loves collecting magical fireflies. One day, the magic lantern in which he kept his magnificent little creatures broke, and they all flew away. Shiro was heartbroken. Join Shiro and his friend Seraphin, an expert magician, on an epic adventure to bring all of the Lumies home safe and sound. But dont waste any time! Without the magical Lumies, your powers to influence gravity will get weaker and weaker, and eventually disappear altogether.

But this is more easily said than done. The Lumies are scattered all over magical Gravity Island, and cannot find their way home on their own. Help Shiro gather his little luminous friends in over 80 different levels, and use your powerful gravitation abilities to get through the trickiest levels unscathed. Sometimes everything is upside down, and it is up to you to decide how best to successfully master a level.

In the Jungle World, you have to take care to avoid biting tendrils that would like nothing more than a magical feast. In the Fire World, you have to tread carefully to keep from burning your little feet. In the Ice World, on the other hand, is it really icy, and you have to avoid slippery surfaces that can send you careening into deep chasms. So be careful! In the magical Dream World, things are very busy, as all of the dreams that people lose eventually wind up here and help regenerate the island. Thanks to Game Center support, you can unlock achievements and play your way to the top of the player rankings.

Seraphin acts as your wise friend and counselor. If you do not know what to do next, he will help you. Gravity Island is a loveable, colorful platform game that will really put your skills to the test.