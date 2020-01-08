X

Gravity For Twitter & RSS (T) for Android

By mobileways.de Free

Manage your Twitter accounts and RSS news subscriptions in one single integrated app.

*** TRIAL: You can test Gravity for 10 days. If you like it, you can unlock it forever with an in-app purchase ***

* Auto-split long tweets for Tweetstorms - even for replies *

* Play any timeline in slideshow mode - perfect for lunch breaks or when on the move *

* Quickly tag or crosspost links to Pinboard, Tumblr or Slack *

* Like shots on Dribbble right from the RSS news article view *

Gravity Forever is a fully fledged Twitter Client and RSS news reader with all the features you really need.

Gravity Forever supports the following RSS services: InoReader, TheOldReader, FeedHQ and BazQux.

Gravity Forever is the best friend of the famous Gravity for Symbian!

More services and features will be added soon. If there's something missing that you really dearly need, don't hesitate to contact us at info@mobileways.de or @janole on Twitter!

Have fun!

What's new in version 1.5.102z

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.5.102z

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
