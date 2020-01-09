X

Gratitude & Appreciation Quotes for Android

This is an App that stores many great quotes about gratitude. I will continue adding new quotes timely. There are many Gratitude Quotes that you can learn from and share with your friends.

This App has many great features as below.

- Clean user interface design & easy to use.

- You can switch between 2 views (image quote view and text quote view) easily.

- You can save your quotes as favorites.

- You can share your quotes to your friend via email or social media.

- You can edit your image quotes as you want (change font, background image, text size, etc.)

These are just basic features. We plan to have more great features adding on timely and also with more quotes.

Since we would like to develop the App that everyone love, please feel free to provide feedback, comment, or any issue you see, to us. We will work on it as soon as possible.

