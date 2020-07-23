Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Graphical design of Ex control boxes(Quintex GmbH) for Android

By Quintex Free

Developer's Description

By Quintex

With this Quintex App you can design your own specific control box or control station for hazardous areas within glasfibre reinforced polyester as well as in stainless steel enclosures. The use is very easy: the design is based on a graphical interface . You define the quantity of functions (up to 15) you need based on our standard pre-defined enclosures we use for control boxes. By clicking the needed build up, you reach another screen where you can place the function you need by select them and move the function to the position it is wanted. If you want to know the function of the selected item in detail just touch the picture a bit longer and you will see a short explanation. If you select switch functions or illuminated pushbuttons you will be ask for the characteristic of the switching module (NC, NO...). You can also define your needed glands (quantity and size) on top and buttom side of the enclosure. During all stages of your design you can see the actual price of your control box. Pricing is actually for 2019/2020.

When you are ready with your design steps you can save the picture of this control box or directly send it as an inquiry to us. Pricing actually for 2019/2020.

By sending the email you can also define label text of the function and special notes.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now