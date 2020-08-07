Logo Maker the all new app for making fabulous designs for work, study, fun and play in minutes using this simple and easy to use app.

Create amazing collages using your photos, fun stickers, backgrounds, text with layout and frames. You can combine ordinary photos into worth-share photo collages with perfect design layout for Social media.

An Instagram story or post, Facebook header, logo maker, photo collage, wedding invitation maker, card maker, poster maker, banner maker or email header creator All this can be done very easily with Logo Maker.

Get designs for Every work and for Everyone :-

- Templates for different occasions

- Make beautiful Card

- Create amazing Posters

- Logo maker for every purpose

- Label or name tag maker

- Create blog banners

- Create email headers

Features :-

- Add text to your photoes

- Photo Editor

- Make beautiful Collages

- Choose from Variety of templates

Share your Masterpiece directly from the app to a number of social networking sites like Facebook, Insatgram, Twitter, etc.

Try the app Now!!!