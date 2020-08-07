Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Graphic Design & Posters - Flyer and Logo Maker for Android

By American Studios Free

Developer's Description

By American Studios

Logo Maker the all new app for making fabulous designs for work, study, fun and play in minutes using this simple and easy to use app.

Create amazing collages using your photos, fun stickers, backgrounds, text with layout and frames. You can combine ordinary photos into worth-share photo collages with perfect design layout for Social media.

An Instagram story or post, Facebook header, logo maker, photo collage, wedding invitation maker, card maker, poster maker, banner maker or email header creator All this can be done very easily with Logo Maker.

Get designs for Every work and for Everyone :-

- Templates for different occasions

- Make beautiful Card

- Create amazing Posters

- Logo maker for every purpose

- Label or name tag maker

- Create blog banners

- Create email headers

Features :-

- Add text to your photoes

- Photo Editor

- Make beautiful Collages

- Choose from Variety of templates

Share your Masterpiece directly from the app to a number of social networking sites like Facebook, Insatgram, Twitter, etc.

Try the app Now!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now