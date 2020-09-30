Welcome to Granny's Mansion. You wake up in an abandoned mansion in a small room. You do not see anything around you, and you do not hear any sound, but you know, it's extremely dangerous to stay here. Your task is to stay alive and get out of the mansion. However, not everything is as simple as it seems. On your way there will be closed doors, the keys to which are hidden in different parts of the mansion. But this is not all that will stop you from finding the path to freedom: something terrible scurries between rooms in search of flesh! Find the way out of the mansion, but be careful - maybe GRANNY already behind your back!