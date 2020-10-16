Join or Sign In

Granny The Scary Ice Screm Piggy V4.2 MOD 2020 for Android

By VSHINA Free

Developer's Description

Welcome to The Scary ice scream piggy granny obby back once again with new Scary mod Games for you who loves horror games.

You've been locked and have to escape from psycho ice scream piggy granny obby haunted house for 5 days.

Keep your voice down and you need to silent, don't let ice scream granny hear your footstep and watch out from bear hello trap!

Neighbor hood ice scream piggy granny obby mods games Mod 2020 is a paranormal horror and creepy game.

You must find a way out of the Granny lady house, you'll have to use all the tools you have on hand to complete the puzzle and unlock the door to find the key hidden somewhere in the structure that will help you get out of here. .

The lady granny's door is locked and you need to find a way out in 5 days. You must try to escape from that house, but be careful and silent.

- Many exciting new features

- Horror sound

- The atmosphere is frightening and stressful

- Smooth and easy control

- Scary game 2020 updated Stunning graphics.

- Scary video game mod granny Beautiful environment.

Enjoy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
