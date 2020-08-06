Join or Sign In

Granny Neighbor v3.2 The new Scary MOD Game for Android

By 100% Horror Free

Developer's Description

By 100% Horror

Welcome to Granny Neighbor v3.2 scary game.

If you looking to enjoy playing Horror MOD 2020 game, Download it and try to escape from the horror house

In this game you must find the escape neighbor route from the Granny house, you will have to use all the tools that you have at your hand to complete the puzzle and unlock doors finding the key hidden somewhere in structure that will help you get out of here.

Try granny mods game 2020 with new features, beautiful graphics and scary sound

If you want to have a scary time, play neighbors granny v3.2: Horror mods games chapter two 2 2020 now and try to escape from the horror house.

Key Features in new version neighbor Granny mods Piggy granny:

- Fearful and tension atmosphere

- Scary mod granny video game Beautiful environments.

- Many new exciting features

- Horror sound. granny multiplayer

- 3D graphics

- The best granny mods horror game 2020

Enjoy your time playing our new game and dont forget to leave 5 stars, that helps us improve

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
