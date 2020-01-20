VERY GREAT and PERFECT for CHAPTER TWO FREE!!! Grandpa FNAP & Granny BANANA: Chapter Two Scary

Hello to Grandpa FNAP & Granny BANANA: Chapter Two Scary, this is a horror game chapter two and secrets of her neighbors creepy granny danny minon.

Grandpa FNAP & Granny BANANA: Chapter Two Scary is mod granny minon version with special function of horror game, try to escape scary time in the horror house - with grandfather and grandmother.

You must get out from the scary House in 5 days & done some obstacles and to make the escape from bad granny.

Grandpa and Granny yellow scary can hear every little sounds around her so don't make a little sound at all, don't be scared, run fast to find a way to escape and get out of this horror house.

Inside Grandpa FNAP & Granny BANANA: Chapter Two Scary, you must have find all the keys hidden to open de lock doors, with lots of dangerous traps everywhere in rich house of granny and grandpa.

FEATURES in NEW version Grandpa FNAP & Granny BANANA: Chapter Two Scary:

- Many Levels : Granny Yellow, Grandpas Minon, Both.

- Many Quality : Low, Medium, High.

- Many Difficulty: Practice, Easy, Normal, Hard, Extreme.

- Open many new features perfect

- Scary and interesting sound.

- 3D graphics professional.

- Smooth and Easy play Controls.

- Amazing environments.

- The atmosphere is frightening and stressful

- Mas Basics and education of escape

- Live in the horrific horror learning stories and feel the scream sounds

Be rearly with all of the scary granny mods minon run are on mobile:

Grandpa FNAP & Granny BANANA: Chapter Two Scary are best horror game version for you in 2019 -2020 year!

Let dowload it NOW Grandpa FNAP & Granny BANANA: Chapter Two Scary and enjoy!