Grandpa & Blocky Granny Craft Escape 2 is a sequel of our popular horror survival games.

Grandpa & Blocky Granny Craft is an escape horror game, you have been captured by creepy grandpa and blocky granny and locked inside warehouse in order to not let you escape.

Keep in mind that if you grab objects on the floor it create sounds.

Grandpa and granny hides the keys scattered around the area, so find them and collect all keys and then escape the warehouse. Good luck!

GAME FEATURE:

- cool cutscene each area

- collect all 16 keys and unlock hidden scene

- unique boss fight each stage