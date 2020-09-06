Join or Sign In

Grandpa & Blocky Granny Craft Escape 2 for Android

By Gamesiotry Free

By Gamesiotry

Grandpa & Blocky Granny Craft Escape 2 is a sequel of our popular horror survival games.

Grandpa & Blocky Granny Craft is an escape horror game, you have been captured by creepy grandpa and blocky granny and locked inside warehouse in order to not let you escape.

Keep in mind that if you grab objects on the floor it create sounds.

Grandpa and granny hides the keys scattered around the area, so find them and collect all keys and then escape the warehouse. Good luck!

GAME FEATURE:

- cool cutscene each area

- collect all 16 keys and unlock hidden scene

- unique boss fight each stage

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
