Grandma had to go to her kitty party and wants a complete makeover to look young and beautiful. Can you dress up and makeover the granny to impress everyone at the party?

All the old ladies are going to the top makeover salons to look young and wrinkle free, there is a Grandma of the evening ceremony to be held at the end in which the most young and beautiful granny will be selected, lets make your grandma win that title by giving her an exciting fresh and young makeover.

Features:

Remove wrinkles from Grandmas face, especially her eyes, cheeks and forehead.

Eliminate her age spots and Cover her face skin with makeup foundation and glowing base and inject botox to make her look young and fresh.

Makeup her eyes with mascara and eye liner and colorful lenses.

Dress up the grandma in beautiful outfits and accessorize the outfits with awesome add ons.

Restore her youthful look with tons of fashionable accessories.