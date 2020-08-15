Sign in to add and modify your software
The Grand Theatres and Amstar Cinemas mobile app is now available!
Search for movies, sign up for Reel Rewards program
Pay for a single transaction with multiple Gift Cards.
About the app
1. Streamlined ticket purchasing for a better user experience
2. Loyalty User Profile and account information
What You Can Do:
Purchase cinema tickets on the app
Create a custom profile with preferences for enhanced navigation
Sign up for our loyalty program, Reel Rewards
Store and redeem gift cards under your profile
Search for your favorite movies
Save your favorite theaters under your profile
Set preferences manually if you do not wish to provide location access