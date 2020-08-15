Join or Sign In

Grand & Amstar for iOS

By VSS-Southern Theatres Free

Developer's Description

By VSS-Southern Theatres

The Grand Theatres and Amstar Cinemas mobile app is now available!

Search for movies, sign up for Reel Rewards program

Pay for a single transaction with multiple Gift Cards.

About the app

1. Streamlined ticket purchasing for a better user experience

2. Loyalty User Profile and account information

What You Can Do:

Purchase cinema tickets on the app

Create a custom profile with preferences for enhanced navigation

Sign up for our loyalty program, Reel Rewards

Store and redeem gift cards under your profile

Search for your favorite movies

Save your favorite theaters under your profile

Set preferences manually if you do not wish to provide location access

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
